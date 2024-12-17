UAE Lottery: Winner gets Dh100,000 prize with scratch card

The UAE's only regulated lottery announced the win and congratulated him on their social media account
The UAE Lottery announced on Tuesday that Mirza Omair Baig has won Dh100,000 with the 'Golden 7 Scratch Card.'
On its social media account, the UAE's only regulated lottery congratulated the winner for "making history as the first 'winner spotlight' on the page."
The UAE Lottery, operated by The Game LLC, offers a range of prizes, and participants can select their own lottery numbers or use the random generator. It also has the option to buy scratch cards for prizes up to Dh1 million. In addition to the jackpot, seven ‘Lucky Chance IDs’ are “guaranteed” to win Dh100,000 each.
As the first draw was held on December 14, thousands of viewers tuned in live to watch the winning numbers being announced.
While no one was able to match the winning combination of the first UAE Lottery that took place on Saturday evening to claim the grand prize of Dh100 million or the second prize of the Dh1 million, over 28,000 people won Dh100 each.
