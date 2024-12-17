UAE Lottery: Winner gets Dh100,000 prize with scratch card

The UAE Lottery announced on Tuesday that Mirza Omair Baig has won Dh100,000 with the 'Golden 7 Scratch Card.'

On its social media account, the UAE's only regulated lottery congratulated the winner for "making history as the first 'winner spotlight' on the page."

The UAE Lottery, operated by The Game LLC, offers a range of prizes, and participants can select their own lottery numbers or use the random generator. It also has the option to buy scratch cards for prizes up to Dh1 million. In addition to the jackpot, seven ‘Lucky Chance IDs’ are “guaranteed” to win Dh100,000 each.