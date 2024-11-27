UAE Lottery: Ticket price, how to play, odds of winning Dh100-million jackpot explained

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Nearly four months after it was first announced, the UAE Lottery has been officially launched. Tickets can be bought on the lottery’s official website www.theuaelottery.ae. Operated by The Game LLC, the venture is the first and only regulated lottery operation in the UAE.

With tickets priced at Dh50, players stand to win a jackpot of Dh100 million. Here is how you can play the games, prizes, odds of winning, and all your questions answered.

How many games can participants play?

At present, the lottery offers two games:

Lucky Day

Scratch Cards

More games will likely be added soon.

How do participants play ‘Lucky Day’?

Each entry to ‘Lucky Day’ costs Dh50. Participants choose six numbers from the ‘Days’ section and one from ‘Months’.

They hit the jackpot if they match all seven numbers with the draw result. Second prize goes to those who can match all six numbers from the ‘Days’.

If five numbers from the ‘Days’ section and one from ‘Months’ match, they win the third prize. If five numbers from ‘Days’ match or four from ‘Days’ and one from ‘Months’ do, they claim the fourth prize.

If three numbers from the ‘Days’ section and one from ‘Months’; or two from ‘Days’ and one number from ‘Months’; or one from ‘Days’ and one number from ‘Months’; or one from ‘Months’ match, they get the fifth prize.

What are the odds of winning?

According to the UAE Lottery, here are the odds of winning:

Jackpot (Dh100 million): 1 in 8,835,372

2nd prize (Dh1 million): 1 in 803,216

3rd prize (Dh100,000): 1 in 58,902

4th Prize (Dh1,000): 1 in 1,437

5th Prize (Dh100): 1 in 12.1

What is a ‘Lucky Chance’?

For each ticket bought, the system generates a corresponding ‘Lucky Chance ID’. During each live draw for Lucky Day, another will take place for ‘Lucky Chance’. For the inaugural draw on December 14, seven ‘Lucky Chance IDs’ are guaranteed to win Dh100,000 each.

What happens if there is more than one jackpot winner?

The amount will be evenly split among the winning ticket holders.

What is the frequency of the draw?

The live draw will take place every other Saturday (bi-weekly) at 8.30pm, UAE time. When can participants buy the tickets? Between 10pm on the draw date and 7pm on the Saturday of the next draw. During the live draw, sales of Lucky Day tickets will be temporarily suspended from 7pm to 10pm. Can one entry claim multiple wins? Each entry in a draw series is eligible to win only once. If multiple prizes are won with a single entry, the biggest prize will be awarded. What are scratch cards? Participants can buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to Dh1 million. Rates for these cards start at Dh5, which offers the opportunity to win up to Dh50,000. There are also Dh10 cards, which offer a top prize of Dh100,000, while the Dh20 ones offer Dh300,000. Players can win Dh1 million with cards prized at Dh50. ALSO READ: UAE launches first regulated lottery draw; Dh100-million grand prize announced UAE's first lottery operator announced: 'Severe penalties' for unlicensed gaming UAE awards first official lottery licence