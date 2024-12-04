UAE Lottery: Spending limit, account suspension among control tools to curb addiction

Gaming should be a form of entertainment and not a means to generate income or make money, regulator says
Residents signing up for the UAE Lottery receive a “detailed email” highlighting the importance of responsible gaming. A representative of The Game LLC, which operates the UAE Lottery, told Khaleej Times that the email includes “essential guidance” to protect players from problematic gaming behaviours.
According to the UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), problematic gaming is marked by “reckless, impulsive, or compulsive engagement with gaming, indicating lack of control and responsibility.”
The UAE Lottery operator said it prioritises responsible gaming across all promotions by implementing age verification, self-exclusion programmes, and encouraging spending limits. “It provides players with resources, online tools, and well-being support initiatives to help them manage their gaming behaviours and make informed choices,” the representative said.
The company has also partnered with Takalam, an online platform offering mental health support. If participants feel that gaming may be affecting their well-being, Takalam will offer support.
The UAE’s first lottery operation was officially launched last week featuring a jackpot of Dh100 million. This came after a “thorough evaluation process” to ensure the UAE Lottery’s operations align with the GCGRA’s “rigorous regulatory standards”, which include promoting responsible gaming.
The GCGRA said it enforces “responsible practices across every aspect of the gaming experience”, from game design to marketing strategies and the provision of player support services. The authority stressed that gaming should be a form of entertainment and leisure activity, and not a means to generate income or make money.
“Problematic gaming can happen to anyone from any walk of life, turning a fun source of entertainment into an unhealthy activity, that may lead to personal, financial, and social repercussions,” the GCGRA states on its website.
The GCGRA requires operators to offer player empowerment tools. The Game offers three such tools:
Those addicted to gaming will have difficulty stopping despite a desire to quit, according to the GCGRA. They will also bet far beyond their financial capabilities, “gradually increasing the amount of money and stakes”.
They will start ‘chasing losses’ — where they continue to play, hoping to recover previous losses. They will also borrow money to play or pay off gaming-related debts, “leading to financial instability and accruing debts”.
Other key signs outlined by the GCGRA include:
