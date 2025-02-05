UAE Lottery reveals plan to sell tickets at supermarkets, fuel stations

The UAE Lottery is planning to sell tickets at retail spaces like convenience stores, supermarkets, and fuel stations, its director has said.

Talking to Khaleej Times, Bishop Woosley, director of Lottery Operations at The Game — which operates the UAE Lottery — did not specify a timeline for the move, but said the company hopes to do it “soon”.

The UAE Lottery launched late last year with a Dh100-million jackpot. Currently, tickets can be purchased only through its website, but the company will roll out an app soon, Bishop said.

When asked how the tickets would be sold offline, he said people would be able to walk into a store and buy them. “We are trying to put in place a normal lottery environment where you walk up to the cash register and there's a bin of scratch-off tickets there,” he said. “There (could be) a terminal where you can buy a Lucky Day ticket. There may also be other selling methods, like a ticket vending machine.”

Bishop Woosley

Stores selling the tickets would feature “marketing materials” that let shoppers know about the availability of the UAE Lottery.

After years of having multiple privately helmed draws, the country launched its first regulated lottery operation last year. It offers a range of prizes, with participants being able to select their own lottery numbers or use the random generator. Ticket holders have the chance of winning any amount between Dh100 and Dh100 million. Participants can also buy scratch cards that have a top prize of Dh1 million. Draws are held every fortnight on Saturdays.

Bishop revealed that more games will be added soon. “People are going to see more draw games,” he said. “I don't want to reveal too much but there will be more games available in both the app as well as through the website and in retail when we launch it. We will also continuously update our online scratcher games and have fresh content for the players.”

The app will grant “easier access” to the lottery’s digital platform. “When you're starting up a lottery, especially in a jurisdiction where they're not used to it, there's a big education and awareness experience.”

Licensing process Bill revealed that every game of the UAE Lottery met rigorous licensing requirements by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). “We've gone through rigorous testing,” he said. “Our platform, procedures, processes, and our games are tested by international laboratories to ensure that the price structure is what we say it is and that our platform is secure.” Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the GCGRA is the executive authority that holds exclusive jurisdiction to regulate, license, and supervise all commercial gaming activities and facilities in the UAE. He added that everything from the working of their ball machines to the weight of the balls is tested. “We go through compliance checks constantly,” he said. “Our ball machine is tested and the balls in the machine are weighed. So, there is a very rigorous process that ensures safety. We will remain compliant with whatever it is that we're required to do under those regulatory structures.” ALSO READ: UAE Lottery: 7 residents win Dh100,000 each in latest draw; no grand prize winner yet New home, help blind brothers: 5 expats win Dh100,000 in UAE Lottery, share plans