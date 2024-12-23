UAE Lottery: New platform to offer at-risk gamers free counselling, mental health services

A mental well-being platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) will support individuals at risk of developing “unhealthy gaming behaviours” like addiction.

The platform offers “unlimited” free online counselling and coaching sessions.

The Game, which operates The UAE Lottery, on Monday announced a partnership with Takalam, creating a dedicated mini-site at https://getsupport.takalamhere.com. In addition to the counselling sessions, the platform features videos and articles.

The UAE’s first lottery operation launched this month, offering a jackpot of Dh100 million. Its first draw on December 14 gave out over 29,000 prizes.

The Takalam platform offers participants “comprehensive tools and personalised support” to encourage responsible gaming. As reported by Khaleej Times, spending limits and temporary account suspension are among the player controls implemented for The UAE Lottery participants.

“The Game has implemented a range of preventive measures and strategies designed to identify at-risk individuals early and provide necessary interventions before gaming behaviour becomes problematic. These include age restrictions, self-exclusion programmes, awareness campaigns, and geo-fencing. The initiatives aim to equip participants with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions and cultivate healthy gaming habits,” the company said.

Participants are required to be at least 18 to take part in The UAE Lottery. They also have to be physically located in the UAE at the time of playing. According to the UAE's General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), gaming should be a form of entertainment and leisure activity, and not a means to generate income or make money. It defines problematic gaming as "reckless, impulsive, or compulsive engagement with gaming", indicating lack of control and responsibility.