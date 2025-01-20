New home, help blind brothers: 5 expats win Dh100,000 in UAE Lottery, share plans

Five lucky expats have bagged Dh100,000 in the latest UAE Lottery draw — among them a German lady who recently moved to the country and a Pakistani who is supporting his two blind brothers back home.

The UAE Lottery, which was launched in November, is the country's first and only regulated lottery operation, featuring a ‘Lucky Day’ grand prize of Dh100 million.

It is managed by The Game LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based operator licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in July this year.

Here's a look at what the lucky winners plan to do with the prize:

'Education is very important'

Biljana Wohlert came to the UAE just last August and decided to try her luck. For her, winning marks an exciting new chapter in her life. “All the money from my win will go to my son’s school. Education is very important,” said Biljana.

She considers the win a great push-up start to her journey in the UAE.

'The 100 million is next'

Filipino chef Daniel Hermanos never expected to win in the UAE Lottery. At first he was hesitant to join, but his friends convinced him.

“Everyone was getting excited about the potential of winning the 100 million,” he shares, “so, I joined the fun, and here I am!” But Daniel isn’t stopping at Dh100,000. “The 100 million is next,” he says, sharing his plans to play again for the jackpot, and hopefully using the winnings to further his career.

A new home

Nepali Dil Badhaur came to the UAE four years ago and is working hard to achieve financial stability, but he always dreams of owning a home in Nepal.

Upon winning Dh100,000 through The UAE Lottery, he remarked that “I don’t have a house of my own yet, I’m excited to finally be able to build one back home.”