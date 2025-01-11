UAE Lottery announces seven Dh100,000 winners, clarifies Dh100-million win criteria

The winning numbers of this fortnight’s UAE Lottery have been announced. To win the grand prize of Dh100 million, players had to match the numbers in the Days series: 2, 15, 31, 6, 27, 11. The winning number in the Month series was 3.

To win Dh100 million, the numbers in the Days section need not be in the exact sequence, however, the number in the month section must be matched correctly.

According to the company’s website, the odds of winning the jackpot is approximately 1 in 8.8 million. It is not yet clear whether anyone has won the jackpot or not.

During Saturday’s draw, some previous winners of the lottery’s Dh100,000 were introduced. One of them, Dil Bahadur Shah, shared how he would use the money to build his own house in Nepal and Muhammad Adnan said he would use the money to continue supporting his family back home in Pakistan.

After this, the system picked the seven Lucky Chance IDs, which gives 'guaranteed' prizes of Dh100,000 each. The winning IDs were: DI8595461, CV7282413, CS6909586, AX2256744, CT7002406, AL1038819 and AI0770548 UAE launched its first and only regulated lottery with a Dh100-million jackpot last month. Depending on how many numbers are matched, buyers can win between Dh100 and Dh100 million.