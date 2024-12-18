UAE Lottery announces scratch card winner of Dh50,000

The UAE Lottery on Wednesday announced the winner of 'Oasis Bonanza Scratch Card'.

Congratulating Shiju Thacheth Yohannan, the UAE Lottery informed on its social media account that he has won Dh50,000.

"Your big win is another remarkable highlight in our WinnerSpotlight series. Here’s to celebrating your success and inspiring more to #DareToImagine!," the UAE's only regulated lottery posted.

