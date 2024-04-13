UAE: Looking for medical internships? How to apply on govt platforms

Giving new parents extra time to bond with their newborns and make a full recovery would mean employees can resume work with renewed passion and dedication
Are you a graduate looking to apply all your university training in the medical profession? After completing higher studies, if you are unsure where to apply for "real world" experience, read on.
There are a number of government platforms by health authorities in the UAE that help young graduates easily apply for internships in the medical field. They give graduates a valuable starting point into practical application of skills in the workforce.
According to the Department of Health's website, the internship program in Abu Dhabi is available to graduates of Medical and Dental programs to pursue "supervised clinical practice". Applications are available every year from March 1 – March 31.
How do I enrol?
What are the required documents?
UAE national: no minimum GPA or percentage
UAE graduate: minimum GPA 2.5 or percentage of 75%
International applicants: minimum GPA 3.5 or percentage of 85%
Further documents may be required based on review by DOH. For more information, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/
According to the Dubai Health Authority website, the unified internship program in Dubai is a practical training year that involves "practical application of the acquired knowledge and skills" in academic training.
Training for the Medical internship starts in August 2024, and the training for the Dental internship starts in September 2024. The duration of internship training is one year.
How do I enrol?
What are the required documents?
Certificate must be attested by Ministry of Higher Education and Embassy of UAE where applicant studied – if applicant no longer resides in the country of study, they can reach the Embassy in that country and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UAE (in UAE)
For registration and more details, visit dha.gov.ae
In addition to the medical internships in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, EHS also has internship programs that enable graduates to "integrate medical knowledge acquired during their university studies with clinical work in hospitals or clinics", according to the Emirates Health Services website.
Applicants must be recent graduates of no more than one year. Any medical graduate can apply, however, priority is given to UAE nationals.
Registration for the internship program is open each year from May 1 till June 15.
How do I enrol?
To apply and for more information, visit ehs.gov.ae
What are the required documents?
ALSO READ:
Giving new parents extra time to bond with their newborns and make a full recovery would mean employees can resume work with renewed passion and dedication
After the morning prayers and the exchange of Eid greetings, the streets, malls, and markets of the Emirates were bustling with excited residents
The new mosque, built and named after the Indonesian President, was officially opened to the public in December last year
In photos: President received Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, and sheikhs on the occasion of Eid
Zainab Al Mansoori has also crafted a special scent as a tribute to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation
Many residents are enjoying a nine-day break, the year's lengthiest holiday
The royal was seen looking at the emirate from above, enjoying the scenic beauty
Children aged between 4 and 12 were allowed to put stamps on their own passports and interact with immigration officers