UAE: Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

The festival, which is aimed at connecting producers, businesses, and investors, will include 23 main competitions with 293 prizes worth a total of Dh8.3 million

By WAM Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 3:15 PM

The 19th edition of the Liwa Date Festival has welcomed 34,000 visitors since it was launched on Wednesday.

Organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Club, the festival will run until July 30 in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, this year's festival will take on a new format.

The festival, which is aimed at connecting producers, businesses, and investors, will include 23 main competitions with 293 prizes worth a total of Dh8.3 million, to highlight, promote, and reward the best of the best in the industry, as well as a variety of pavilions and stalls.

The festival, which is being held during the Year of Sustainability, is one of Abu Dhabi's most significant heritage events and tourist attractions and highlights the many ways in which dates have impacted the cultural, heritage and economic life of the country. It provides a great place for visitors to learn about dates and to sample the most popular date varieties grown in the United Arab Emirates.

Visitors can also explore the UAE's culture and heritage through a popular market, national pavilions, council sections and craft corners. The market will have 165 shops and pavilions featuring products by productive families and national institutions, as well as food carts and mobile cafes.

