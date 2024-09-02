UAE: Legal measures taken against violators after inspection of Sharjah farms

Photo: Screengrab from Sharjah Municipality/Instagram

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 2:55 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:03 PM

Farms in Al Dhaid were inspected in a tour by the Farm Violation Removal Committee, Sharjah Municipality announced.

The visit focused on monitoring and removing violations. The committee also took the necessary administrative and legal measures against violations.

The inspection tour aimed to rectify negative practices and promote awareness of the optimal use of these farms.