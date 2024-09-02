E-Paper

UAE: Legal measures taken against violators after inspection of Sharjah farms

The inspection tour aimed to rectify negative practices and promote awareness of the optimal use of these farms

Photo: Screengrab from Sharjah Municipality/Instagram
Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 2:55 PM

Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:03 PM

Farms in Al Dhaid were inspected in a tour by the Farm Violation Removal Committee, Sharjah Municipality announced.

The visit focused on monitoring and removing violations. The committee also took the necessary administrative and legal measures against violations.


The inspection tour aimed to rectify negative practices and promote awareness of the optimal use of these farms.

The committee was led by Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, who was accompanied by other members. The visit was carried out in collaboration with Al Dhaid City Municipality.

The committee said it would continue field tours and visits across various cities of Sharjah. Extensive inspection campaigns will be carried out to identify and address encroachments and violations.

Web Desk

