UAE: Legal firm offers a year off as maternity leave; new dads to get 42 days

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 5:58 PM

Global legal firm Baker McKenzie on Thursday announced that it has revised its maternity and paternity leave for its employees, offering extended leave to mothers and fathers.

The company said it would provide mothers up to 52 weeks’ (364 days) leave and 26 weeks' (182 days) of which is fully paid. Similarly, fathers are also eligible for an enhanced paternity leave of up to six weeks (42 days) at full pay. There are also additional parental leave-related benefits.

The new policy is offered to mothers who have completed at least one year of continuous service with the legal firm.

The UAE companies are increasingly becoming flexible in terms of providing flexible work hours and longer maternity and paternity leave in order to attract and retain the best talent. Earlier this year, retail and design firm Alpha Nero announced a new 70-day paid maternity leave policy for its employees.

Dubai-based Galadari also provides three months of maternity leave after one year of employment. On resuming work after three months, female employees have the option of availing remote work can do so for 28 calendar days, which can be taken consecutively or intermittently anytime within six months. If the job profile does not allow for remote work, female employees need to work only half their daily working hours for the first 24 working days from the day they resume work.

In the UAE, the mandatory maternity leave is 45 calendar days, with employees of the federal government getting 60 days off from work. New mothers also get two 30-minute breaks for breastfeeding until the child is 2 years old.