UAE-Lebanon travel: Air Arabia resumes flights to Beirut

Air Arabia on Wednesday announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and the Lebanese capital, Beirut,
Flights between UAE and Lebanon via Air Arabia were indefinitely suspended amidst an escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the airline had told Khaleej Times on October 1.
