UAE leaders salute the military on Armed Forces Unification Day

The decision to unify the Armed Forces 48 years ago was a "pivotal moment" in UAE history, the country's Vice-President said on Sunday, leading tributes to the military on unification day.

It was on May 6, 1976, that the UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan "established the cornerstone of the union" and formed "a formidable Armed Force that can serve as an impenetrable shield for the nation".

Leaders from across the country lauded the military's legacy and how far it had come since its foundation.

"Over the past 48 years, our Armed Forces have embarked on a steady trajectory of excellence, achieving remarkable milestones in organisation, training, weaponry, efficiency, and operational capabilities,:" Sheikh Mohammed said.

"They have rightfully earned their place among the world's most modern armies."

While technological innovations are a big part of the Armed Forces' advancements, for the UAE Vice-President, the most significant achievement of the military is its people.

"The human element has been at the heart of our developmental efforts, guided by comprehensive plans that have led to the establishment of military schools, institutes, colleges, and universities that rival the finest global institutions in terms of infrastructure and academic and practical programmes," he said.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, said the unification contributed to "consolidating the pillars of the Union, preserving its security and sovereignty".

Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, added that the Armed Forces "are the nation’s shield, its protective fortress and its impenetrable fence, the symbol of our national unity and the stubborn rock of our defence".

Honouring martyrs

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, said the sacrifices of the Armed Forces' martyrs "are testament to the profound unity of this formidable army, the Emirati people, and the nation".

"They are the custodians of our journey towards prosperity and the guarantors of a life marked by stability, security, adherence to the law, and the ongoing modernisation initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed," he added.

Sheikh Hamad also reaffirmed the leadership's commitment to supporting the military.

"We are dedicated to enhancing their defensive and strategic prowess and fostering innovation and growth within their ranks. Our commitment extends to providing all necessary support and resources to empower them to conduct their duties," he said.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, affirmed that the unification of the UAE Armed Forces has given our country the invincibility that firmly confronts anyone who dares to even think about tampering with its capabilities.

"We salute them, congratulate them, and thank them all for their efforts to advance our military institutions and develop their strategies and defence and technical capabilities, to remain with the support of our wise leadership," he said.

"We cannot fail to stress the importance of the successes and achievements that our armed forces have achieved and are achieving at various levels and in various fields, extending a greeting of thanks and pride to everyone who worked, and is still working, under its banner," Sheikh Hamdan added.

