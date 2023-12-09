UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Talal bin Abdulaziz

Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 6:37 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar cables to the Saudi King.

