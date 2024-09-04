UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over death of Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz

Photo: Wam

Wed 4 Sep 2024

UAE leaders have offered their condolences to Saudi's King, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, over the death of Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, sent similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques