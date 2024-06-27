UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over death of Prince Mansour's mother

The lab will use cutting-edge technological and digital tools to detect, analyse, and remove illegally used audiovisual content
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of the mother of Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.
ALSO READ
The lab will use cutting-edge technological and digital tools to detect, analyse, and remove illegally used audiovisual content
Having an internship experience on their resume makes graduates more attractive to potential employers, students believe
Fines of Dh20,000 to 100,000 shall be imposed on companies that fail to meet their target before June 30 — but experts warn against skirting the rules
This donation takes the total amount of UAE aid to Sudan in the past 10 years to more than $3.5 billion
Report any such activity to the government on toll-free number, authorities said
It is necessary to see a doctor when itching is severe, ongoing, and resistant to allergy treatments
The pavilion will combine 'traditional Emirati materials – specifically palm tree rachis from agricultural waste, with Japanese expertise in wooden building techniques'
Notary public services are available through Dubai Courts' website using a personal username, authorities reminded