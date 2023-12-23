UAE

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Badr

The Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister dispatched similar messages to the leader

By Wam

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 12:17 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the passing of Prince Mohammed bin Badr bin Fahd bin Saad Al Awal Al Abdurrahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

