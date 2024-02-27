UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Khaled bin Saad’s mother

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 9:18 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 9:19 AM

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolence to Saudi King, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy over the death of Prince Khaled bin Saad mother's passing.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar messages to the Saudi King.

ALSO READ: