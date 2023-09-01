UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Tajikistan over deaths in devastating floods

File photo

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 4:52 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon after devastating floods claimed dozens of lives in the country. He also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured in the disaster.

At least 21 people died following torrential rains in Tajikistan, authorities said earlier this week. The deaths were reported in three towns near the capital Dushanbe, after heavy rains on Sunday and Monday triggered flooding, landslides and mudflows.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of sympathies to President Rahmon.

(With inputs from AFP)

