UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Morocco over death of his mother

Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister also sent their message of sympathies

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 10:49 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a cable of condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of his mother.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar cables of condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

