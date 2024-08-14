UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Jordan over passing of former PM

They advise pet owners to prioritise regular check-ups and maintain the cleanliness of their living spaces
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a cable of condolences to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, over the passing of former Prime Minister Zaid Samir al-Rifai.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Jordanian King.
Meanwhile, Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, too, offered condolences to King of Jordan on death of the former PM.
