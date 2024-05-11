E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain on passing of Abdullah bin Salman

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 6:13 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolence to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

In the message, he expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy on the passing of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khalid Al Khalifa.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolences to the Bahraini King.


ALSO READ:


More news from UAE