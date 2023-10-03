UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders offer condolences over death of Saudi princess

Messages of sympathy were sent to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 4:30 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing his sincere sympathy over the death of Princess Abta bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi king.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE