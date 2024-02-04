UAE leaders offer condolences on passing of Namibia president

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and take caution
Leaders of the UAE have offered their condolences on the passing of Namibia President Hage Geingob.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court have sent condolence messages to to Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, acting president of Namibia.
Hage Geingob, a veteran of the country's liberation struggle and its first post-independence prime minister, died on Sunday.
Geingob, who was serving his second term as president, revealed last month that he was being treated for cancer.
Recently, he supported South Africa's complaint against Israel under the Genocide Convention and condemned Namibia's former colonial ruler Germany for opposing the case.
