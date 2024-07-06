UAE leaders extend Islamic New Year greetings

Photo: WAM

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his greetings ahead of Sunday's Islamic New Year.

The President took to X to extend his well wishes to the people of the country, saying: "I congratulate the people of the Emirates and all Islamic peoples on the occasion of the new Hijri year, praying to God Almighty to make it a year of goodness, blessing and peace in our country, the region and the entire world."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, also took to X and wished everyone a "happy new Hijri year".

"We congratulate the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nation on the new Hijri year. May God bring it back with goodness, peace and stability. The honourable Prophet’s migration represents for Muslims a symbol of beginning, a symbol of movement and non-stop.

"Migration represents a symbol of sacrifice, hope, and effort. May God grant us all success in this new Hijri year to work for the benefit of the country and its people," Sheik Mohammed added.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE and Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court also took to social media and wrote:

"I congratulate the leadership, government, people and Muslims of the entire world on the occasion of the new Hijri year. I hope to God Almighty that it will be a year of goodness, peace and development for our beloved country and the entire world."

In a social media post, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai also wished everyone a "happy new year".

"We congratulate our wise leadership and our honourable people on the advent of the new Hijri year... and we ask God to bring it back to our country and to all Arab and Islamic peoples with Yemen, goodness and prosperity," he added.

Sunday, July 7, will be a paid holiday for private sector employees in the UAE, it was announced on Tuesday.