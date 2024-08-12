UAE leaders condole with Kuwaiti Emir on death of Salem Al Ali

Photo: WAM

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 10:53 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 11:02 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Salem Al Ali Al Salem Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Kuwaiti Emir.

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah also sent separate condolence messages to the Emir of Kuwait.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers have also sent similar cables to the Emir of Kuwait.