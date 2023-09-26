UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders condole Kuwaiti Emir on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

The UAE President and Vice-Presidents sent their messages to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 12:05 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent his condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Kuwaiti Emir.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE