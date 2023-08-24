UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Faisal bin Turki

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 10:55 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Turki Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque.

