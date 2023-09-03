UAE: Law regarding child custody, visitation explained

Egypt was the first country in the region to join the WiN Middle East Chapter
Dubai Courts has explained the law that will be enacted in the case of a parent's violation towards their child in custody, as well as towards the custodian.
In the case of a parent having sole custody of their child, the second party has a visitation order guaranteed by law to visit the child.
In case of a breach of contract from the visiting party — in the form of causing harm to the custodian or the child in custody — the visitation shall be temporarily suspended for their protection.
The step is taken in order to combat violation of public morals and maintain the safety of the concerned parties.
