UAE launches National Orchestra; auditions now open for singers, musicians

In a move that aims at nurturing and developing various art forms, the UAE has announced on Friday the establishment of the "National Orchestra of the United Arab Emirates" under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“We aim, through the National Orchestra of the UAE, to promote our local culture and arts and introduce them to the world, building bridges of communication with other cultures. The orchestra will serve as an inspiring, impactful force both locally and globally, reaffirming our commitment to supporting creativity and artistic excellence," said Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Orchestra of the UAE.

A series of auditions will be conducted by the orchestra for musicians and singers. These auditions are open to individuals from all artistic backgrounds and musical styles, whether Arabic or Western, starting from the age of 18 and above. Special focus will be given to nurturing and developing Emirati musicians.

Selected artists will be offered full-time positions with competitive incentives and benefits.

Musicians and artists interested in applying for auditions can visit the website www.uaenationalorchestra.ae, submit their application form, and attach a recorded sample showcasing their musical talent. The deadline for submissions is January 26, 2025.

The new orchestra will work to advance the music sector in the country, support emerging talents, and elevate the role of music and arts as a universal language bridging diverse cultures and peoples.