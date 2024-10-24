UAE launches first lab to create new wheat varieties; 'Sharjah 1' to have 19% protein content

The UAE may soon develop its own variety of wheat, thanks to the first biotechnology laboratory focused on wheat hybridisation. The new lab in a farm in Sharjah is equipped with advanced technology that helps researchers measure plant growth and analyse genetics.

The facility also includes an experimental farm that features 550 different strains of non-GMO soft wheat. Researchers are working to find the best wheat varieties that can grow well in the UAE’s climate.

One of their ambitious projects is developing a new hybrid wheat called "Sharjah 1". The variety has high protein content of 19%, which is the highest in the world— with rapid growth rate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Hybridisation is a process in which two different varieties or species of plants (or animals) are crossed to create a new variety. In wheat hybridisation, scientists might cross two types of wheat to produce a new hybrid that grows better in a specific climate or has a higher protein content.

The farm's lab also uses advanced irrigation tools to reduce water usage by 30%, helping conserve this vital resource.

By implementing scientific irrigation practices and using a remote control application for pumps, the initiative saves time and effort and enhances monitoring capabilities and fault detection.

Ground sensors, installed at a depth of 60cm, provide daily data on irrigation efficiency, while satellite technology delivers comprehensive reports on farm operations, plant health, and weather forecasts.

Harvesting operations utilise the latest machinery, including three specialized machines designed to efficiently separate the grain from the straw, gather the straw, and compact it into bales.

During a visit today, Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, commended the farm's achievements, and she was introduced through a tour of the farm's laboratories and offices, which aligns with the objectives of the "Plant the Emirates" initiative.

The 'Saba Sanabel' project launched last year, which means seven spikes, plans to expand the cultivated area to 1,900 hectares, planting 285 tons of wheat seeds, and aiming to produce 15,200 tons of high-quality organic wheat to fulfill 100% of the emirate's retail needs.