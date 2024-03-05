UAE

UAE: Kuwait Emir lands in Abu Dhabi to meet Sheikh Mohamed

As the Sheikh Mishal's aircraft entered the country's airspace, it was met with a ceremonial escort of UAE military jets as a gesture of warm welcome

By WAM

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 12:58 PM

Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a state visit to the UAE.

President Sheikh Mohamed personally headed the reception for the Emir and his delegation upon their arrival at the Presidential Airport.

Also present at the reception were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Matar Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.

As the Emir of Kuwait's aircraft entered UAE airspace, it was met with a ceremonial escort of UAE military jets as a gesture of warm welcome to the nation’s distinguished guest. The leader of the escort squadron sought permission from Sheikh Mishal to accompany his aircraft to the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, welcoming him to his second home, the UAE.

More news from UAE