UAE: Kuwait Emir lands in Abu Dhabi to meet Sheikh Mohamed

Commuters must have Hafilat card to travel by bus, or face a Dh200 fine for failure to present one while travelling
Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a state visit to the UAE.
President Sheikh Mohamed personally headed the reception for the Emir and his delegation upon their arrival at the Presidential Airport.
Also present at the reception were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Matar Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.
As the Emir of Kuwait's aircraft entered UAE airspace, it was met with a ceremonial escort of UAE military jets as a gesture of warm welcome to the nation’s distinguished guest. The leader of the escort squadron sought permission from Sheikh Mishal to accompany his aircraft to the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, welcoming him to his second home, the UAE.
ALSO READ:
Commuters must have Hafilat card to travel by bus, or face a Dh200 fine for failure to present one while travelling
The jaw-dropping architecture is a hand-carved stonework portraying tales and stories from ancient scriptures
A persistent cough sometimes goes beyond being a mere inconvenience, as it can disrupt one’s sleep and lead to feelings of exhaustion
UAE introduced a new bus route from the Capital to the temple for felicitating the weekend visits
The country is hoping to achieve its dream of landing on the moon with the Rashid Rover 2
Shereef and his friends, who work as taxi drivers and others as blue-collar workers, regularly contribute to buying a token from Big Ticket
Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning from suspension on Monday to try and save Al Nassr’s season
Dubai's Land Department has laid down new rules for advertising real estate properties, with a fine of Dh50,000 for violations