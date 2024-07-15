UAE: Kids to make, launch rocket at space summer camp at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 12:27 PM

Now that it's children's summer vacation from school, parents in the UAE are looking for fun, indoor activities that not only will keep the kids entertained and educated, but also protect them from the harmful effects of direct sunlight and soaring temperatures.

Summer camps are a popular feature in the UAE, with parents making sure that their children don't simply lounge around the house during the summer.

Now, parents can register their children aged 8-12 years old for a space camp at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The camp will be on July 16 to July 26, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The children will be in for a treat as they participate in creative challenges such as making a space rocket, space communications systems, and a unique moonwalk experience. These activities are all connected to children museum’s latest exhibition, Picturing the Cosmos.

Parents can expect their children to be more focused, disciplined, and more creative through the following activities at the space camp: