UAE, Khan Younis Municipality sign MoU to repair water lines

Palestinians shelter in a tent camp as houses lie in ruins, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 15, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 9:32 PM

As part of ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'', the UAE today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Khan Younis Municipality in Gaza Stri[ to repair water lines and conduct emergency maintenance of water networks in various parts of the city. This initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of residents and enable the municipality to provide essential infrastructure services.

The MoU falls within the UAE's efforts to find urgent humanitarian solutions for the Khan Younis Municipality and provide funding to re-operate water wells and reservoirs in the city. The damage to the main water networks reached approximately 70%, while 25 wells were completely destroyed and 12 were partially destroyed. This has exacerbated the water crisis in the city over the past months and has made it difficult for displaced people to access water.

The MoU also contributes to the repair of water submersibles in the city, the provision of materials for extending external water networks, the purchase of water barrels for placement in central filling points, the supply of operational materials (solar and gas), and the maintenance of water submersibles to deliver water to densely populated areas where displaced people are concentrated. This aims to prevent health disasters, improve the environmental situation, and provide services to residents.

The UAE is working to alleviate the burden on the Khan Younis Municipality following the damage to the city's water networks and the municipality's incapability due to the destruction and ground invasion of the city, which has hindered its ability to deliver water to all areas, especially in light of the massive increase in the number of displaced people to nearly 900,000.

The UAE is providing humanitarian aid and water to displaced families in various parts of the Gaza Strip within the framework of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3''. It provides water daily to thousands of displaced people to alleviate the suffering of residents in light of the catastrophic conditions in the Gaza Strip.