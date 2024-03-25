UAE

UAE, Jordan conduct joint food aid airdrop in northern Gaza

22 tonnes of relief supplies was delivered to the Palestinian people

By WAM

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 9:57 PM

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out a joint airdrop of food aid into the Gaza Strip.

This comes within the framework of the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the two nations in delivering relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, especially in the inaccessible isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

The airdrop delivered a total of 22 tonnes of relief supplies, as part of the "Chivalrous Knight 3" humanitarian initiative aimed at bolstering support for the Palestinian community in Gaza."

