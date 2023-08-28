UAE jobs: Sharjah Ruler approves 220 new posts, 248 scholarships for postgraduates

The ship, which departed from Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials among others
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the appointment of 200 employees at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) of various specialisations, in addition to approving 20 jobs in the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) in Sharjah, the Central Region and the Eastern Region.
Sheikh Sultan also approved the second batch of scholarships for postgraduate students at the University of Sharjah (UoS), amounting to 248 scholarships, for the academic year 2023-2024.
The first batch approved by the Sharjah Ruler in advance, amounted to 264 scholarships, bringing the total number to 512 scholarships for students from the citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah.
In detail, the scholarships include 106 scholarships for doctoral programmes, 405 scholarships for master's programmes, and a scholarship for a postgraduate diploma programme.
The celebration started at 3pm, offering participants a delightful three-hour voyage along the backdrop of Sharjah skyline
Air India Express will give passengers a chance to avail the discount on bookings made until December 3, 2023
From education to sustainability, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed laid down the goals in four main points
The integration of algorithms and real-world data resulted in watercolour-style artworks that depict iconic Emirati landmarks and symbols to honour sustainability within the nation
These babies were born at the stroke of midnight across the UAE as the country marked its National Day
Besides the cool greeting, Google also tells the world a bit about the story of the Emirates and why this day is important for the country
Kawkab Mohsin's super-sized paintings catch eyes of visitors during National Day celebrations at Rashid Centre for People of Determination