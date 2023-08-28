UAE jobs: Sharjah Ruler approves 220 new posts, 248 scholarships for postgraduates

Dr Sheikh Sultan. — File photo

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 6:39 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the appointment of 200 employees at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) of various specialisations, in addition to approving 20 jobs in the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) in Sharjah, the Central Region and the Eastern Region.

Sheikh Sultan also approved the second batch of scholarships for postgraduate students at the University of Sharjah (UoS), amounting to 248 scholarships, for the academic year 2023-2024.

The first batch approved by the Sharjah Ruler in advance, amounted to 264 scholarships, bringing the total number to 512 scholarships for students from the citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah.

In detail, the scholarships include 106 scholarships for doctoral programmes, 405 scholarships for master's programmes, and a scholarship for a postgraduate diploma programme.