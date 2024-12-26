UAE: Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' arrives in Abu Dhabi

Amerigo Vespucci, the Italian Navy's historic and iconic training ship, Ambassador of UNESCO, UNICEF and Italy, stops in the UAE for the first time in its 93-year history. It will dock in Abu Dhabi from December 27-31, as part of its global tour, which began in Italy on July 1, 2023.

Amerigo Vespucci is sailing around the world, visiting over 30 ports, 28 countries, 5 continents. Its arrival in the UAE marks the 31st stop of the ship's global tour. A welcoming ceremony is planned at the Port Zayed in partnership with Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and in collaboration with the'Experience Abu Dhabi' initiative.

During its stay in Abu Dhabi, the ship will bring its festive Villaggio Italia to Port Zayed's Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, which celebrates Italian excellence and the Made in Italy excellence while highlighting the strong ties between the UAE and Italy.