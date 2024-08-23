E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE issues warning to citizens in Thailand due to heavy rains, floods

In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 12:31 PM

The UAE mission in Bangkok called on the citizens of the country residing in Thailand to exercise caution due to the heavy rains and floods expected, especially in the coastal areas of the Southeast Asian country.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities on ground.


In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE