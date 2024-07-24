UAE issues warning to citizens in Canada due to forest fires

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:37 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:42 PM

UAE's embassy in Ottawa has warned its citizens residing in Canada due to ongoing forest fires in the region.

Citizens have been advised to exercise caution as fires take place in forests in the country's northern regions.

The authority also urged people to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground.

