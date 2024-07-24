UAE issues warning to citizens in Canada due to forest fires

Experts have warned that regular maintenance of air-conditioning units is extremely important during the hot weather
UAE's embassy in Ottawa has warned its citizens residing in Canada due to ongoing forest fires in the region.
Citizens have been advised to exercise caution as fires take place in forests in the country's northern regions.
The authority also urged people to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. The can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service.
ALSO READ:
Experts have warned that regular maintenance of air-conditioning units is extremely important during the hot weather
Sometimes, clinics refuse accepting surrendered pets due to lack of availability, especially during the peak season
The decision is part of Cabinet Resolution No 24 of 2012 regulating civil defence services in the state
The Ajman Transport Authority is holding a campaign until September 1, 2024.
A variety of sports events are underway this month and extend into August until the summer season ends
It has a visa-free score of 185 countries and territories
If you are a tenant registered with Tawtheeq, then your utility accounts will be set up for you
Parents must double the supervision of children during the holidays, police stressed