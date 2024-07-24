E-Paper

UAE issues warning to citizens in Canada due to forest fires

The authority urged people to follow all safety instructions issued in the North American country

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:37 PM

Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:42 PM

UAE's embassy in Ottawa has warned its citizens residing in Canada due to ongoing forest fires in the region.

Citizens have been advised to exercise caution as fires take place in forests in the country's northern regions.


The authority also urged people to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. The can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service.

