UAE issues security tips amid rising cyber threats

Business entities in the UAE have been urged to keep their systems updated, monitor for threats, and secure their data amid the increasing number of cyber threats.

It can be noted that in the third quarter of 2023, 56 per cent of businesses and companies suffered a data breach.

With more than 83 million cyber threats blocked and detected in the UAE last year, the UAE Cyber Security Council has recommended businesses to follow these quick tips to protect their digital space:

1. Stay protected

2. Enhance DDoS protection

Evaluating distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) from ISPS of security services is also strongly advised. Businesses are urged to review the configuration of current services to make sure that they're effectively working.

3. Stay informed

It is important for businesses to proactively monitor and assess cyber threat intelligence sources. This way, they will be able to analyse emerging and potential threats

4. Update all software, operating systems, and security applications

While these steps may appear to be simple, these are the steps that often get neglected. By making sure that all software, operating systems, and security applications are updated, this ensures that the businesses' programs receive the latest security patches.

5. Monitor traffic

Business and companies are also urged to observe network data traffic using Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) to detect suspicious behaviour as soon as possible.

6. Be prepared

Developing a comprehensive cyber incident response plan that includes mechanisms for identifying, controlling, and mitigating the impact of incidents is also strongly advised.

7. Beware of phishing

Businesses are strongly urged to be vigilant towards unsolicited messages requesting personal or financial information. Businesses and individuals alike are at risk of cyber threats due to phishing. It was revelaed that 54 per cent of individuals fell victim to phishing websites in the third quarter of 2023, while 19 per cent were targeted for social media scams.

8. Use strong passwords It is highly recommended to enable two-factor authentication. This additional security measure is crucial as it adds an extra layer of protection to the login process. By combining something businesses know (such as a password) with something they have (like a one-time password) or something they are (such as a biometric scan), it significantly strengthens account security, reducing the likelihood of unauthorized access. 9. Keep backups Business entities are urged to protect their important data by storing it on secure backup media. Harish Chib, vice president for the Middle East & Africa region at Sophos, earlier spoke to Khaleej Times and said, "when backing up your data, a good rule of thumb to follow is the '3-2-1 Rule'. "Three copies of your backups, including the one you are using now; two different storage locations for those backups; and one of them has to be offsite/offline," he said. He explained that reliable and usable backups are an organisation's parachute and safety net rolled into one.