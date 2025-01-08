UAE issues new law, sets age limit for marriage, penalties for abusing parents

Photo: KT File

The UAE Government issued a new decree-law on Wednesday that supports family stability and community cohesion.

Revolving around personal status, the new law introduces penalties for cases of abuse and provisions for certain situations, including legal age of marriage and divorce in the case a spouse is addicted to specific substances.

This new law aims to strengthen family ties and social stability while also enhancing the protection of family members' rights.

The key amendments in the new law include: