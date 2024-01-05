UAE issues most laws in 2023, 90% Emiratis now own homes: Sheikh Mohammed lists top achievements last year

Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 6:53 PM

2023 has been the "most legislatively active year in the history of the UAE", His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai has said.

The country issued 73 federal laws, including 10 laws for the first time last year.

Aside from that, he also revealed that the homeownership rate of Emiratis has hit a new high of 90 per cent. More than 4,300 housing decisions were made last year, which totalled to Dh3.2 billion from the Zayed Housing Programme.

The UAE leader reflected on the achievements of the country in 2023, in a cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting also revisited the fact that around 92,000 UAE citizens have been successfully employed in the private sector, through Emiratisation measures.

Economically, the UAE achieved a notable 5.9 per cent non-oil GDP growth in the first nine months of the year, securing the top global ranking in over 215 developmental, economic, and human indicators according to international reports.

Summarising the brilliant year, the Ruler said, "Under the leadership of my brother Mohammed bin Zayed, 2023 witnessed unprecedented economic growth, significant global political presence, scientific advancements, and new developments in education and healthcare. We look forward to achieving even more in 2024 across all sectors."

