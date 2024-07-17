Unstable weather conditions: UAE issues advisory for citizens in Canada

EOS-X Space’s pressurised capsules will be able to accommodate up to eight people including a pilot, and are lifted by an eco-friendly helium balloon
The UAE embassy in Canada, on Wednesday, called on citizens to exercise caution due to prevailing unstable weather conditions.
Floods are expected in various regions of the country. In a post on X, the embassy called on all UAE citizens residing in Canada to follow safety instructions issued by authorities.
The UAE embassy also provided numbers (0097180024 or 0097180044444) to contact in case of emergency situations.
Torrential rains flooded Canada's financial capital on July 16, Toronto, leading to some flights being delayed or cancelled. Trains were bypassing the city's main rail terminal, Union Station, said the Toronto Transit Commission.
The underwater pedestrian tunnel leading to the passenger terminal in Billy Bishop Airport, situated on an island off downtown Toronto, was flooded and temporarily closed. The local power distribution company said it was responding to scattered power outages.
Traffic disruptions were seen in Toronto, and many restaurants were shut, with workers waiting outside for power to resume.
With inputs from Reuters
