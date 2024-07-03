E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Islamic New Year holiday announced for public sector employees

On Tuesday, Mohre announced that the Islamic New Year holiday will be on July 7 for the private sector

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 12:00 PM

Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 12:13 PM

UAE authorities on Wednesday confirmed a one-day paid holiday for government employees on the occasion of the Islamic New Year. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources declared that Muharram 1 on the Islamic calendar will be a holiday.

Depending on Moon-sighting, Muharram 1 is expected to fall on July 7 on the Gregorian calendar.


For the private sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced on Tuesday that the holiday will be on July 7.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


After the Hijri New Year, residents can also look forward to a holiday on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s birthday, according to a list of holidays for 2024, announced by the country’s Cabinet.

The year's last official holiday will be a long weekend, as the country will be gearing up to celebrate National Day. Public holidays in UAE are in addition to 30 annual leaves that employees can take in a year.

Other countries like Oman have also announced a holiday for the Hijri New Year, for both public and private sector employees, on July 7, translating into a long weekend for government employees, and private sector companies who operate on a 5-day work-week.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE