UAE: Is your food really expired? Authority explains difference between 'best before', 'expiry', 'production' dates

Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 12:08 PM Last updated: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 6:50 PM

Ever wondered what different labels like 'Expiration Date,' 'Production Date,' and 'Best Consumed Before' on a food item mean?

The Dubai Municipality took to their social media to inform residents of how they can differentiate between these labels.

This is also helpful in ensuring your food's safety and making sure there is no wastage.

Here are the various labels that you might spot and what they mean:

Best before

The 'Best before' tag shows the last date for displaying the product in the market, a date crucial for sellers. However, the item remains safe for consumption even after this date.

Canned and frozen goods that have been opened require proper storage at suitable temperatures before and after opening.

Expiry date

The expiry date signifies the maximum time to consume a product. This applies to refrigerated items, baby food, eggs, and milk product.

Production date

The production date means that the item is safe for consumption and sale as long as it has been stored well and indicates no sign of spoilage. This label is often seen on items like legumes, tea and sugar.

ALSO READ: