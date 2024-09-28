E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE is doubling down on US ties: Foreign minister

Being recognised as a major defence partner was a welcome development that mirrored a confidence in US policy, says Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
US President Joe Biden (front left) greets Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (front right), before a meeting at the White House during an official visit. Also seen in the photo are President Sheikh Mohamed (right) and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — Photo: Wam
US President Joe Biden (front left) greets Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (front right), before a meeting at the White House during an official visit. Also seen in the photo are President Sheikh Mohamed (right) and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — Photo: Wam

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 7:27 AM

The UAE is strengthening its relationship with the US, the Gulf state's foreign minister said on Friday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, made his comments after the UAE President held separate talks this week with US President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and Republican candidate Donald Trump.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

President Sheikh Mohamed was making his first visit to the US as president. It was also the first visit by a sitting Emirati president to the US since the UAE was established in 1971.

During the visit, Biden recognised the Gulf state as a major defence partner.

"My country, the UAE, is doubling down on its relationship with the US," Sheikh Abdullah said in a statement to Reuters without providing details.

He said that being recognised as a major defence partner was a welcome development that mirrored a confidence in US policy.

The UAE is a security partner of the US, having fought alongside American forces in several military campaigns, including the war in Afghanistan, and US troops are stationed in Abu Dhabi. The UAE also depends on the US security umbrella in the Gulf.

Sheikh Abdullah said Abu Dhabi looked forward to continuing to work with Washington.

"The UAE remains very bullish about the US," he said.

This year, Washington and Abu Dhabi deepened cooperation on artificial intelligence. Microsoft is now a key investor in the state-backed firm, G42. Sheikh Mohamed this week met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chipmaker Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE