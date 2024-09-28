UAE is doubling down on US ties: Foreign minister

US President Joe Biden (front left) greets Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (front right), before a meeting at the White House during an official visit. Also seen in the photo are President Sheikh Mohamed (right) and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — Photo: Wam

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 7:27 AM

The UAE is strengthening its relationship with the US, the Gulf state's foreign minister said on Friday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, made his comments after the UAE President held separate talks this week with US President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

President Sheikh Mohamed was making his first visit to the US as president. It was also the first visit by a sitting Emirati president to the US since the UAE was established in 1971.

During the visit, Biden recognised the Gulf state as a major defence partner.

"My country, the UAE, is doubling down on its relationship with the US," Sheikh Abdullah said in a statement to Reuters without providing details.

He said that being recognised as a major defence partner was a welcome development that mirrored a confidence in US policy.

The UAE is a security partner of the US, having fought alongside American forces in several military campaigns, including the war in Afghanistan, and US troops are stationed in Abu Dhabi. The UAE also depends on the US security umbrella in the Gulf.

Sheikh Abdullah said Abu Dhabi looked forward to continuing to work with Washington.

"The UAE remains very bullish about the US," he said.