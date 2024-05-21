UAE: Iran embassy to accept condolences over death of President Raisi

A man lights a candle to offer condolences over the deaths of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage outside the Iranian embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. — Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 10:58 AM Last updated: Tue 21 May 2024, 11:06 AM

The Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi will open a condolence book for those who wish to offer their respects after the tragic death of the republic's president. The service will be available onsite for two days as well as online.

Mourners may visit the the mission from May 22 to 23, 10am to 2pm.

“On this sad occasion, a book of condolences will be opened at the embassy's premises at Villa no 115, Arzam St in Embassies Area Abu Dhabi,” read a statement released by the embassy. “A virtual message of condolences can also be sent to the e-mail address: emb_abudhabi@yahoo.com.”

On Sunday, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other passengers and crew crashed in the mountains near the Azerbaijan border. After an overnight search in blizzard conditions, the charred wreckage was found with no survivors, according to Iranian state media.

Raisi was seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The note by the embassy further said that it “regrets” to inform everyone about the “martyrdom” of the political figures and their companions in the crash. It also took this opportunity to “renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to all Diplomatic Mission and International Organisations accredited to the UAE the assurances of its highest consideration".

Iran is set to hold presidential elections on June 28, state media reported.

On Monday, UAE leaders joined heads of state and key figures from around the world in expressing their solidarity with Iran.