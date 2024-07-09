UAE: Injured turtles, abandoned dugongs being rescued in Abu Dhabi; here's how

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 5:01 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 5:56 PM

Hundreds of sick or injured marine animals were being rescued and treated at the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre in Abu Dhabi alongside turtles that were released into their natural habitat.

The 8,600sqm centre, which went operational in the first quarter of last year, is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation, and return facility in the region.

Since its establishment, the centre has been providing critical care to a wide range of species from sea turtles to dolphins and endangered ones. It boasts the region’s first marine wildlife rescue ambulances with specialised equipment and a cutting-edge fleet of rescue boats.

Subject-matter experts from the centre showed Khaleej Times the work behind-the-scenes as they respond to marine emergencies starting from receiving a call on 0565030060 – the shared hotline with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

“If you spot an animal in distress alert us through the Abu Dhabi Government call centre at 800-555 or directly reach us on 0565030060. We’re ready to help any marine animal that’s sick or injured," said Jonathan Diaz, zoological manager.

When contacted for assistance, the team of marine wildlife rescue experts from both EAD and the centre typically assess the situation. They then come up with a rescue plan tailored for the type of animal in distress.

“Once the plan is communicated, the marine wildlife ambulance is equipped and dispatched immediately to the rescue location to further assess the animal’s condition, so we know the initial steps of care. Once the course of care is determined, the experts will ascertain if the animal needs immediate attention or transportation to the centre,” Diaz said.

The centre’s marine wildlife rescue ambulances have a capacity of up to 6,000kgs, and each rescue is different based on the animal in distress.

“If it’s a dugong, a rescue boat is used to transfer it to shore followed by a rescue van to make their way to the centre, where it is cared for using the latest technological equipment in addition to a highly specialised zoological team that monitors the marine animal’s status constantly,” Diaz said and noted that the team includes experienced veterinarians, animal care specialists, rescue operations team, nutritionists, behaviourists and more.

Specially designed ambulances

The rescue ambulances have been specifically designed to ensure maximum interior space without excessive built-in equipment, which enables the rescue of various animal species without size constraints.

“Large animals like dolphins and dugongs can be safely accommodated as they may move around during transport, minimising the risk of injury,” Diaz noted.

The bottom of the ambulance is lined with a mattress-like sponge material so that the animals are comfortable. “Some animals, who are used to living in water, have skin that is not accustomed to hard surfaces, so they need extra care. To enhance adaptability further, the vehicles carry specialised animal-specific equipment that is tailored to the needs of each rescue mission. This includes dolphin and dugong stretchers, water sprayers, pre-filled ‘go bags’ containing essential items like towels, tubes, funnels, hydration equipment, gloves, and emergency response kits equipped with stabilising equipment,” Diaz underlined.

Operations on boats

The centre recently added two new boats to its rescue fleet, a large boat measuring 8.2m in length and equipped with two separate nets: one stretching 90m and the other a massive 365m.

“It can accommodate a vast range of marine animals, ranging from small turtles and sea snakes to adult dugongs, some weighing more than 500kgs,” Diaz said.

The smaller seven-metre-long marine wildlife rescue boat plays a crucial role as a support vessel, with the capacity to carry up to seven people for more than 500kms.

“It is specifically designed for smaller marine wildlife rescue operations, such as rescuing sea turtles, sea snakes, and dugong calves. It can seamlessly transition into a research vessel, making it versatile for various marine conservation tasks,” Diaz noted.

What happens at the centre

When the animal arrives at the centre, the team of experts assesses the situation for physical injuries and mental status using several diagnostic equipment at the lab.