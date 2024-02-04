UAE: Influenza vaccine recommended to some residents as infections rise

Photo: AP

As the weather fluctuates and changes, many residents are falling prey to infections like Influenza in the UAE.

Influenza A and B are the types that usually spread around this time of the year, during the winter season. On the other hand, Influenza C is the cause of infections in humans throughout the year.

Dubai's Health Authority has strongly recommended certain groups to take the influenza vaccine due to a higher risk of contracting the disease. These include:

Healthcare providers

Children aged 6 months to 5 years

Elderly people aged 65 years and above

Pregnant women at all stages of their pregnancy

Pilgrims

Individuals with chronic medical conditions like diabetes, heart diseases, lung diseases like asthma, chronic liver disease, chronic kidney disease

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone aged 6 months and older should receive the annual influenza vaccine. Although it may not offer 100 per cent protection but it significantly decreases the severity of the illness if one does get infected.

